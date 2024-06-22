Two killed in Gurugram factory fire

Gurugram, June 22 Two workers were killed and six others injured in a massive blaze that broke out in a fire safety equipment manufacturing unit in the Daultabad industrial area in Haryana's Gurugram, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Gurugram Fire Services officials, the incident was reported at 2.24 a.m., prompting the deployment of dozens of fire tenders to the site.

The fire was brought under control by 10.00 a.m. but cooling operations were on.

Officials suspect that the fire originated from a short circuit or leakage of some gas in the building.

The fire officials said that when the call regarding the incident was received, the fire personnel rushed to the site to find the fire had engulfed the factory.

The officials said that nine people were inside the factory when the incident occurred. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Among the injured, two were declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

