Two killed in matador-truck collision in West Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 23 Two persons were killed while another was critically injured after a matador van collided head-on with a speeding truck on National High 60 near Bishnupur in West Bengal's Bankura district early on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Hadu Patra (48) and Sujan Patra (50). While one of them died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Both the deceased were residents of Anandapur in West Midnapore district.

Nantu Sil, who has been critically injured, is currently undergoing treatment at the Bishnupur Super Speciality Hospital, the police said.

The deceased and the injured person were travelling in the matador van which collided head-on with the truck. The truck driver is absconding.

The local people said the impact of the collision was such that the entire matador was crushed.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

