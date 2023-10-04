Two killed in road accident in J&K
By IANS | Published: October 4, 2023 02:37 PM 2023-10-04T14:37:51+5:30 2023-10-04T14:40:03+5:30
Jammu, Oct 4 Two people were killed on Wednesday in a road accident in J&K’s Jammu district.
Police said that the accident took place in the Nagrota area of Jammu when a bike bearing registration number JK02DF 7950 met with an accident.
“Two persons were critically injured in this accident and they were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where both succumbed to their injuries”, police said.
More details were awaited.
