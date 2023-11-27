Two killed in road accident in J&K’s Doda
By IANS | Published: November 27, 2023 11:07 AM 2023-11-27T11:07:14+5:30 2023-11-27T11:10:02+5:30
Jammu, Nov 27 Two persons were killed and one injured on Monday in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district.
Officials said that the two persons were killed and the driver injured when he lost control on the wheel and the vehicle skidded off into a gorge in the district.
“The accident occurred on Tanta-Gundna road.
“Two persons died on the spot and the driver was shifted to hospital in an injured condition.
Police have registered a case in this incident,” officials said.
