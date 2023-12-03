Two killed in separate road accidents in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 Two persons, including a woman, died in separate road accidents in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, police said.

In the first incident, four students of a private engineering college located at Patia area of the city were en route to Puri when they lost control of their car being driven at high speed.

"The speeding vehicle hit the road divider and later rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road near a petrol pump at Chandrasekharpur area early on Sunday. One person died on the spot while others including the bus driver and another bus staff sustained injuries,” a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Arinjay Dey, who was out with his friends Arnab Pal, Ritabrata Sarkar, and Rajdeep Dutta, all from West Bengal.

In the other incident, a woman teacher from Nuapada district died in an accident on the National Highway at Pahala on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Police have identified the deceased as Sasmita Majhi of Singhjhar village of Nuapada.

"Sasmita, along with a male colleague, had come to Bhubaneswar to take a written examination organised by the Staff Selection Board, Odisha for the post of lecturer. After giving the examination, the duo were going to Cuttack by a 2-wheeler to visit Bali Yatra (an open-air annual fair). However, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind at Pahala Sunday afternoon. Sasmita, who was riding the pillion, fell off the bike and sustained severe head injuries," said a police official.

She was rushed to Capital hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

