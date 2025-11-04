Two killed, several injured in bus accidents in Andhra, Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 4 Two persons were killed and several others injured in three accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since the horrific collision between an RTC bus and a tipper truck that claimed 19 lives in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

A series of road accidents involving RTC and private buses is causing concern among commuters in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the latest accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district, one person was killed and eight others injured when a private travel bus rammed into a truck early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred near Dhamajipalli in Chennakothapalle mandal when a Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus.

The bus belonging to Jabbar Travels hit the truck from behind while negotiating the turn. There were 27 passengers aboard the bus.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

This is the second accident involving a private travel bus on the same route in 10 days.

Nineteen people were burnt to death when a private bus caught fire after running over a motorbike lying on the road following an accident near Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh on October 24.

The bus belonging to V Kaveri Travels was engulfed by flames after the motorbike got stuck under its belly. The spark and fuel leakage from the bike triggered the massive blaze.

Monday’s head-on collision between an RTC bus and a tipper truck in Telangana’s Rangareddy district also claimed 19 lives. The accident occurred near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, about 60 km from Hyderabad, when the speeding truck carrying construction material rammed into the bus, which was going to Hyderabad from Tandur. Several passengers were buried under the gravel.

On Monday night, a private travel bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district, killing a man and injuring 10 others. The accident occurred when the bus belonging to Bharati Travels, and coming to Hyderabad from Eluru, overturned while negotiating a turn at Jubilee Nagar.

V. Praveen Babu (25), a software engineer who was coming to Hyderabad to join the new job at an IT company, lost his life.

In another accident that occurred in Telangana’s Karimnagar district early Tuesday (November 4), 15 passengers were injured when an RTC bus rammed into a tractor. The accident occurred at Renukunta Bridge in Thimmapur mandal. The RTC bus was going to Karimnagar from Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy, doctors at the government hospital and police officials. He directed them to provide better treatment to the injured and, if necessary, shift them to Hyderabad.

The Central Minister posted on ‘X that the series of bus accidents is a matter of concern. He said the state government should pay special attention to road safety and conduct special awareness programmes for the public.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor