Two killed, three injured as bus hits SUV in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, March 25 Two persons died and three were seriously injured when their SUV was hit by a UP roadways bus on the Ganga canal road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The accident took place on Sunday night when the UPSRTC bus collided with an SUV which was en route from Haridwar to Ghaziabad.

Ankur Tyagi, 28, and Monti, 25, died in the accident. Three other occupants of the SUV sustained serious injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital, Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said and efforts are on to trace the bus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor