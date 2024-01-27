Two labourers die in Delhi while carrying out construction work, ex-MLA's kin booked

New Delhi, Jan 27 Two labourers died while carrying out construction work at the farm house of the relative of a former Congress MLA from south Delhi’s Chattarpur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Bhati Kalan near Fatehpur Beri on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Dharminder (35), a resident of Malviya Nagar and Karan Singh (35), a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, information about two medico-legal cases (MLCs) was received on Thursday, at 3:45 p.m, and both Dharminder and Karan were declared brought dead at the hospital.

During the initial probe, the investigation officer of Fatehpur Beri police station visited the spot in Bhati Kalan and found construction work was being done and adequate safety measures were not found to be taken there,” said a senior police official.

“The post-mortem of both the deceased was conducted at a trauma centre and dead bodies have been handed over to their families. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the contractor and the owner,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor