Two labourers from Bihar buried alive in Shimla landslide
By IANS | Published: February 6, 2024 04:31 PM2024-02-06T16:31:21+5:302024-02-06T16:35:03+5:30
Shimla, Feb 6 Two labourers from Bihar were killed and a few others were injured on Tuesday in a landslide at Ashwani Khud on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla, police said.
The deceased, Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40) were sleeping in makeshift huts near a stone crusher at the time of the landslide and were buried alive.
The bodies have been pulled out from the debris and sent for post-mortem.
Shimla’s Deputy Commissioner, Anupam Kashyap, visited the spot and took stock of the relief and rescue operations.
The injured have been sent to hospital.
