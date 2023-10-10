Two LeT militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian

Two militants linked to the terror outfit Lashkhar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The encounter broke out after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.The militants have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote.

The incident commenced when security forces initiated an operation against militants in the Alshipora region, acting upon intelligence indicating the presence of militants in that area.ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated that Abrar was implicated in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. Sanjay Sharma was tragically killed in February, just outside his residence in the Achan region of Pulwama.He was employed as an ATM guard at J&K Bank and had never relocated from his hometown. Last month, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out search operations at seven locations across three districts in south Kashmir in connection with Sharma's homicide.