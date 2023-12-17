Two liquor mafias held in Bihar's Begusarai dist

Patna, Dec 17 Two liquor mafias, who were preparing to earn extra profits in view of Christmas and New Year in Bihar's Begusarai district, were nabbed by the Excise department in the wee hours of Sunday.

An excise team headed by Pushpa Bharti, an inspector of Barauni range, raided at Rajwara locality and arrested two persons.

The accused had brought liquor consignment from Uttar Pradesh and were planning to sell off at higher price during the year-end parties. The Excise team seized 19 cartons of tetra packs of liquor from their possession.

“We have arrested two liquor mafias from Rajwara locality after the raid. The questioning with the accused is currently underway to find out who others are involved in this illegal trade,” said Saurav Kumar, Excise superintendent of Begusarai.

