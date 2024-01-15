Two lynched in Bihar's Aurangabad after killing bystander in parking spat

Patna, Jan 15 Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured by a mob after one of them opened fire over a spat over parking, killing a bystander, in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The police said that two seriously injured are admitted in the hospital and their condition are said to be critical.

The incident ensued when the four persons parked their car in front of a shop in Tetaria Mor market under Nabinagar police station.

“When Mukesh Chauhan went there to request them to remove the car as a truck was coming there for unloading, one person in the car pulled the pistol and fired at him. Chauhan ducked at the right time and the bullet hit Ram Sharan Chauhan who was sitting behind some distance away in the shop," said the deceased's uncle Vinod Chauhan.

"We have rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors have declared him dead," he said.

Following the incident, local traders and villagers assembled there in large numbers and brutally assaulted all four persons in the car, killing two of them.

"A total of three persons were killed at Tetaria Mor. Two persons were injured in this incident. One of the persons was killed due to gunshot injury while the other two were lynched by the mob. We have called for the FSL team to collect the samples from the crime scene. The situation is under control," an Aurangabad police spokesman said.

