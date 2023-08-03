Two members of Bihar's Shambhu-Mantu gang arrested in TN

Patna, Aug 3 Bihar STF has arrested two dreaded gangsters from Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Pradyuman Kumar Sharma alias Mantu Sharma and Govind Kumar Sharma.

They were involved in the murder of property dealer Ashutosh Shahi in Muzaffarpur.

According to the official spokesperson of Bihar Police, the accused are part of the Shambhu-Mantu gang of Muzaffarpur and are involved in various criminal cases.

Mantu Sharma, the main accused, is involved in 15 cases of murder and extortion cases in Muzaffarpur and Patna while Govind Kumar Sharma is involved in five cases of extortion and murder cases.

“We will produce them in the local court of Rameshwaram and take them on transit remand to Bihar. Some more persons of the gang are involved the murder. Different STF teams are tracing them in various states,” the spokesperson said.

Ashutosh Shahi, the property dealer, was gunned down along with two others on July 21 allegedly by the Shambhu-Mantu gang in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Shahi along with other persons were discussing a matter with a lawyer in the latter's house located in the Lakdi Dahi area under Chandwara police station when four unidentified assailants on two bikes fired indiscriminately.

Shahi died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Two more persons were injured in the attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor