Two members of infamous 'Thak Thak' gang who robbed woman held in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 After analysis of 150 CCTV cameras in the city, the Delhi Police has arrested two members of the infamous 'Thak-Thak' gang, whose modus operandi is diverting attention of drivers by a snag and then rob things from the cars, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, 22, a resident of Madangir and Karan, 28, of Inderpuri. Vishal is previously found to be involved in similar four cases

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary, on December 6, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reported that she was going to Ghaziabad when two bike-borne men on Barapullah Flyover near JLN Stadium, told that her car tyre was punctured.

"When she got out of her car to check the tyre, the two stole her purse, some jewellery and documents. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Lodhi Colony police station and investigation was taken up," the DCP said.

The police team collected the CCTV footage of the reported incident and started an extensive investigation. The team also checked the CCTV footage of the reverse route from Barapullah Flyover towards Safdarjung Hospital, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Raja Garden, up to Punjabi Bagh. Entry and exit routes of the accused were identified.

"More than 150 CCTVs' footage were checked by the team to get any clue about the accused. Sincere efforts of the team bore results when with the help of CCTV footages and technical surveillance, the accused were traced and identified near Inderpuri, around 21 kilometers from the crime spot," said the official.

Raids were conducted and both the accused persons were arrested. Later on, they were identified as Vishal and Karan.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they were near Safdarjung Hospital when they saw the woman. Accordingly, they punctured the car's tyre in the front of the hospital and followed the car up to JLN Stadium and when the woman came out of her car to check the tyre, the duo stole things from the car," said the official.

