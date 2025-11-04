Two members of Kala Jathedi-Om Parkash gang held with illegal arms in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 4 In a major success against organised crime, the Delhi Police have arrested two active members of the Kala Jathedi-Om Parkash (Kala) gang, who were allegedly on their way to commit a crime.

The two were arrested in Delhi's Dwarka. The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Dwarka recovered two country-made pistols and live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Dwarka District Police, the accused have been identified as Vinod alias Bona (27) and Dhruv (19), both residents of Jharoda Kalan village in Delhi. Police said the arrests were made following a specific intelligence input indicating that the duo, close associates of gangster Om Parkash alias Kala, were roaming in the area with illegal weapons.

“Acting swiftly on a tip-off, a team from AATS Dwarka intercepted the suspects at Jharoda village and recovered one sophisticated pistol and one country-made pistol with live cartridges,” said DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh, who has been spearheading an operation under the slogan ‘No Guns, No Gangs’ to curb organised crime in the district.

Police said both men are habitual offenders. Vinod alias Bona has several cases under the Arms Act and was recently released from jail. Dhruv, also previously involved in two criminal cases, was reportedly trying to rejoin the gang. Investigators said both accused were acting on instructions from Om Parkash @ Kala, currently in judicial custody under the MCOCA, and his brother Amit alias Bage.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were planning to eliminate a person from their village over personal enmity. They claimed to have joined the gang about a year ago through Amit @ Bage and were again drawn into criminal activity after being released from jail.

Police have registered a case under FIR No. 352/25, dated October 28, under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Baba Haridass Nagar police station. The recovered weapons and cartridges have been seized for forensic examination.

“The arrests have prevented a possible violent crime. Dwarka Police remain committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring that no illegal firearms or gang activities are tolerated,” DCP Ankit Singh said in the press release.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapons and identify other associates of the gang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor