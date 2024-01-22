Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Gogi gang arrested for Noida killing

New Delhi, Jan 22 After a shootout, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Monday arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kapil alias Kallu-Gogi Gang, who were wanted in connection with the killing of the brother of gangster Parvesh Mann in Noida last week.

An official said that the accused were identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Bhajanpura, and Abdul Kadira, resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

“On Monday, when a police team tried to apprehend them at Sarai Kale Khan, they opened fire upon the police party. The police team also fired in self-defence. In this ensuing encounter, both the assailants got gunshot injuries in their legs and were overpowered by the police team,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel.

The injured were sent to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Police said the assailants fired six rounds at the police team from their illegal weapons.

“The most important and often ignored output of arresting these sharpshooters is the weakening of the backbone of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Gogi Gang. This prevents the loss of several innocent lives during gang wars that are fought for supremacy in Delhi-NCR,” said the DCP.

According to police, on January 19, Suraj Mann, a resident of Nodia was going to the gym near his residence, when three bike-borne assailants shot him. He was rushed to hospital but died during treatment.

“Mann was the brother of one Parvesh Mann, who is lodged in jail in a MCOCA case and is the key member of the Neeraj Bawania Gang. There is gang rivalry between Parvesh Mann and Kallu Kheda, who is the member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Gogi Gang,” said the DCP.

