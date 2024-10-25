Two members of Shambhu-Mantu gang held in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, Oct 25 The Muzaffarpur police on Friday arrested two dreaded shooters of the Shambhu-Mantu gang during a vehicle inspection campaign in the city's Dwarka Nagar locality, an official said.

Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural), Vidya Sagar, confirmed the incident.

He said that the accused tried to flee but were ultimately captured after a brief chase.

"The incident occurred when a Hyundai Aura car approached a barricaded area set up by the Mushari police at the Dwarka Nagar intersection. When officers signalled the vehicle to stop, the accused attempted to speed through the checkpoint. The police team pursued the vehicle and managed to intercept it, successfully arresting the accused," Vidya Sagar said.

The Muzaffarpur police's quick action in apprehending the suspects highlights their commitment to maintaining law and order during regular vehicle inspections.

During the search of the accused's vehicle, police recovered a highly sophisticated Czechoslovakia-made pistol, two magazines, 74 live cartridges, two mobile phones, and a car from their possession.

The two individuals, identified as Govind Kumar and Nitish Kumar, have prior criminal records at various police stations.

Govind Kumar, in particular, has a history of involvement in high-profile cases, including the 2023 Ashutosh Shahi murder case and the 2018 Mayor Samir murder case.

Additionally, Govind has been facing multiple cases across Muzaffarpur: two cases registered against him at Mithanpura police station, two cases at Town police station, and one case at Brahmpura police station.

The extensive record of Govind Kumar suggests a pattern of alleged criminal activities, making the recent arrest a significant development for local law enforcement.

This arrest highlights the Muzaffarpur police's proactive measures in cracking down on individuals with records to prevent recurring criminal behaviour.

"We are investigating Govind Kumar and Nitish Kumar to know about their motive for coming into the city. It has been assumed that they might be planning to execute a big incident. The questioning of the accused is underway," the police official said.

"We have registered an FIR under the Arms Act in Mushari police station and further investigation is on," he added.

