Two men die cleaning septic tank in Delhi

New Delhi, May 24 Two men died while cleaning a septic tank in Delhi’s Old Jasola village on Friday, the police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Sarita Vihar police station on Friday afternoon informing that two men fell in a 'gutter' (sewerage) at Old Jasola Village following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that two persons had been hired to clean a septic tank by a man named Iqbal Singh, a resident of the same locality.

“As they entered the septic tank to rectify a glitch, they fell unconscious,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East), Rajesh Deo.

A fire tender team was called to the spot which pulled the two persons out of the tank and sent them to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

“One of the deceased has been identified as Rajprakash Singh (60), a resident of Molarband Extension. The identity of the second person is being verified,” the DCP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor