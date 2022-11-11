Two men fire bullets in air outside woman's house in Delhi's Madangir

New Delhi, Nov 11 Bullet rounds were fired in the air by two unidentified men outside the house of a 47-year-old woman in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Friday.

According to a senior police official, a call regarding the incident was received on Thursday night at around 11:47 p.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"When the police reached the spot, the woman caller told the police that she was standing in front of her house when she saw two unknown persons wandering near her house at about 10:30 p.m. After 30 minutes, they both came again and asked her name," said the official.

"When she asked about the matter, one of them took out a weapon, however the woman immediately closed the gate of her house. After that one of the persons opened fire in the air in front of her house," he said.

The police have found one live cartridge 7.65 KF on the spot.

A case under section 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is being carried out to nab the culprits and get the motive behind the incident, the official added.

