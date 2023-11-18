Two men shot at by unidentified men in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 Two men were injured after being shot at by unidentified individuals in west Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The duo identified as Digvijay a.k.a Sajan and Vikas a.k.a Vicky are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, on Saturday an incident of bullet injuries to two persons was reported in Tilak Nagar police station from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Acting on the call, a police team was dispatched for the hospital.

“As per the doctors, the duo injured are unfit for statement as of now,” said a senior police officer.

“Legal proceedings have been initiated and multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused,” said the officer.

