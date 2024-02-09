Two men shot dead in Delhi saloon, police probing causes

New Delhi, Feb 9 In a sensational crime, two men were gunned down in a saloon in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday, police said, adding that they are probing the incident from all angles including personal enmity.

A purported video from a CCTV camera in the saloon is also doing rounds on social media, depicting two gunmen entering the salon. One of them shoots a man at close range, even as he pleadedfor his life.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Ankit Singh said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at Najafgarh police station wherein the caller informed that firing had taken place at a saloon at Indra Park, Pillar No 80.

"Also, a call was received at Mohan Garden police station regarding two persons being admitted to hospital with gunshot injuries, the official said, adding that both persons, namely Sonu and Ashish, have succumbed to their injuries.

"The crime and FSL teams wre deputed to reach the scene of crime and further investigation is going on," the DCP said.

According to sources, Sonu sustained one gunshot wound to his head, while Ashish was shot three times in the head and once in the chest.

During the initial investigation, police found that Sonu had no prior involvement in crime, whereas Ashish was implicated in two cases.

"Three police teams have been formed. Police teams are also scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to trace the route of the accused and nab them," said a police official privy to the probe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor