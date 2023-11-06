Two men wanted by Punjab Police arrested in Goa

Panaji, Nov 6 The Goa Crime Branch along with Special Cell Amritsar rural police have arrested two persons who were wanted in a murder case in Punjab.

Police informed that arrested Samalval Gurunan Singh, 22, resident of Amritsar and Amrit Kewal Singh, 22, resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab were booked under section 302, 120B IPC and section 25 & 27 of the Arms Act of Jadiala Police Station.

“The accused were residing in a rented premises at Zuari Nagar, Sancoale in Goa.

"The accused, Smalval Singh is involved in committing murder of four persons in the State of Punjab and was absconding,” Superintendent of Police (Crime branch) Nidhin Valsan said.

Further details were awaited

