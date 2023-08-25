Two minor French children rescued at Goa beach

Panaji, Aug 25 Two children of French origin were rescued by Drishti Marine’s lifesavers off Mandrem beach in North Goa after they got trapped in a rip tide and were unable to swim back to shore.

The two boys, aged 13 and 16 years, were rescued by lifesavers, Siddhesh, Rohit, Hiran and Nagesh, who were on duty.

Drishti, Goa’s state appointed lifeguard organisation, said that lifesavers rushed to their aid and brought them back to shore using a rescue tube, surfboard and a jetski.

Following examination, their vitals were found to be stable. The incident occurred at a time when swimming off Goa’s beaches is off-limits due to the ongoing monsoons.

“Goa’s beaches remain closed due to the ongoing monsoon season as the sea conditions continue to be rough and unpredictable. In this light, it is necessary to constantly monitor children while on the beach and not allow them to venture into the sea, no matter how shallow the water may appear,” said Navin Awasthi, CEO of Drishti Marine.

The official further said that parents or guardians should alert the nearest lifesaver in case of an emergency and pay close attention to safety announcements made by patrolling lifesavers.

Beaches of Goa remain off-limits for swimming for the monsoon season or until further notice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor