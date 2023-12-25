Two minor girls drown in pond in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 In a tragic incident, two 10-year-old girls died after drowning in a pond in their village in Cuttack district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sofiya Khatun and Nandini Kumari, both from Kuranga Pradhan village under Sadar police limits of Cuttack district.

“The two girls along with another friend had gone to a pond in the village to take bath. One of the minors slipped into deep water while bathing. Later, two others also fell into the water while trying to save her.

"A local youth present near the pond rushed to their help and managed to save one of the minors. After being informed, the villagers immediately reached the spot and fished out Sofiya and Nandini,” said a villager.

They were later taken to the Community Health Centre at Mahidharapada where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The police have launched a probe into the incident by registering an unnatural death case.

