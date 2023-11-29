Two minors charred to death in Bihar’s Purnea

Patna, Nov 29 Two minor children were burnt alive in Bihar’s Purnea district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police said that the two were playing around 1 p.m. outside their house in Harinkol village under Dhamdaha police station in the district and then went to an abandoned hut to sleep.

After some time, the hut caught fire and villagers tried to douse the flame but failed. The children died on the spot.

The victims are identified as Anand Kumar, 5, son of Shyam Lal Besra and Bablu Tudu’s son Krishna Kumar, 7.

The reason for the fire in the hut has not been ascertained yet.

The Dhamdaha police retrieved the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

