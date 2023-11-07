Two minors from Delhi trafficked to AP's Anantapur for prostitution, four arrested

New Delhi, Nov 7 Two minor girls of Delhi were abducted, deceitfully taken to Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and forced into prostitution but one of the girls escaped after finding an opportunity and revealed the sordid truth, police said on Tuesday.

The minor girl approached police and narrated the horrors that she had to face in captivity.

Police have arrested Noor Jahan, 26, Rangepalli alias Jyoti, 60, Jahangir alias Kana, 35, and Allaudin, 38, in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena, has revealed disturbing details of the plight of the two young victims, stating that a case was registered based on the harrowing statement of one of the girls.

The victim revealed that Noor Jahan, who is the wife of accused Jahangir, would frequently visit their home, persuading the girl's mother to allow her daughter to work outside the city. However, she concealed her sinister motives.

According to officials, Noor Jahan, residing in close proximity to the victims' shanty, eventually managed to convince the family to entrust their daughter and her minor friend into the care of her husband.

Jahangir, who has a criminal history in the Seemapuri area, took the two girls to Anantapur where they were handed over to another woman.

"In Anantapur, the victims were held in captivity, confined to rooms, and subjected to illicit activities against their will," said the DCP.

One of the victimised girls, however, steadfastly refused to comply with these demands, bravely resisting her captors and continuously raising an alarm. "Then, one day, she seized an opportunity to escape and made her way back to Delhi, where she disclosed her traumatic experience to her parents," said the DCP.

Subsequently, the parents wasted no time in seeking help from the police, leading to the registration of an FIR under the relevant sections of the law.

"A specialised team was assembled to apprehend the culprits," said the DCP.

Jahangir's criminal history is extensive, having been involved in 28 cases, and he had been declared a proclaimed offender.

In a swift operation on August 23, police first raided Noor Jahan's residence, successfully apprehending her.

"Simultaneously, another team was dispatched to Anantapur, rescuing the victim girl's friend, who had been forced into prostitution," said the officer, adding that over several months, the police conducted relentless raids, ultimately succeeding in apprehending all the accused involved in this heinous crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor