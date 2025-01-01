Two more corridors of Hyderabad Metro proposed under second phase

Hyderabad, Jan 1 In a New Year gift to people of Hyderabad, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to expand Hyderabad Metro Rail connectivity to Medchal and Shameerpet in the northern part of the city.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday gave green signal for two Metro corridors - Paradise-Medchal (23 km) and JBS-Shameerpet (22 km).

He directed Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the two corridors and send it to Centre for approval under Phase-II ‘B’ of Hyderabad Metro.

The Chief Minister took the key decision during a meeting with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Dana Kishor and HAML MD N.V.S. Reddy.

The Metro corridor from Paradise will be 23 km long. It will connect to Medchal via Tadbun, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya and ORR Exit.

Similarly JBS-Shameerpet corridor of 22 km length will connect areas like Vikrampuri, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Lothakunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, Thomukunta and ORR Exit.

The Chief Minister told the officials that as the former MP from Malkajgiri, he was well aware of the problem of traffic congestion and route map. He directed HAML MD to speak to present MP Eatala Rajender and take his suggestions.

The MD said the Chief Minister asked him to prepare the DPR in three months and take the approval of the state government. The proposed corridors will be taken up as a joint venture between the Central and the State government under Phase-II ‘B’ like the Phase-II ‘A’.

N.V.S. Reddy said they would immediately prepare DPR and the relevant documents.

The state government is waiting for the Centre’s nod for Phase-II ‘A’ which comprises five corridors of 76.4 km. This is estimated to cost Rs.24,269 crore.

All five proposed corridors under Part-A of the Phase-II will be the extension of three corridors of the first phase. The daily ridership under the second phase is expected to be 7.96 lakh by 2028.

The first phase of Hyderabad Metro, covering three dense traffic corridors and spanning over 69 km, was built with a cost of Rs. 22,148 crores. It is the world’s largest Metro Rail project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. About five lakh passengers are using it for their daily commute.

