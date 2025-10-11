Two more districts set to achieve self-sufficiency in food grain production: Tripura Minister

Agartala, Oct 11 Two more Tripura districts -- Dhalai and Khowai -- would soon become self-sufficient in food grain production, and the state government is stressing urban farming in the cities of the state, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Saturday.

The Minister said that out of the total of eight districts in the state, South Tripura, Sepahijala, and Gomati districts are already self-sufficient in food grain production.

After virtually listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and the launching of the two ambitious schemes in the agriculture sector, Nath said that in Tripura, rainfall is abundant, so production is good, but insect attacks on crops are a major issue.

“Earlier, we used to import potatoes from outside Tripura, but within three years, we will become self-sufficient in potato and onion production as well. We are now encouraging farmers to produce more pulses. We are also focusing on organic farming, and production is gradually increasing,” the Minister said.

He said that production is limited in Tripura due to less cultivable land. The Minister said, “If we had more land, we could produce more. Our farmers are very hardworking. If rainfall remains favourable, Dhalai and Khowai will also become self-sufficient in food grain production. In the West District, due to higher population and less land, we are focusing on urban farming, especially horticulture.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major schemes in the agriculture sector -- PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) and Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission (Pulse Self-Reliance Mission), with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore.

Besides Agriculture Minister Nath, Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials also virtually attended the event in Agartala.

The Agriculture Minister said that the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is aimed at 100 districts, including the North Tripura District, as these districts are facing low food grain production.

“North Tripura district is lagging behind in the production of various crops, while out of the total of eight districts in the state, South Tripura, Sepahijala, and Gomati districts are already self-sufficient in food grain production. Khowai, Dhalai, Unakoti, and West Tripura districts are also still behind. In all-India rice production, Tripura is in the 6th position. The national average is 2,882 kg per hectare, while in Tripura it is 3,299 kg per hectare,” Minister Nath said.

He said that in pulses, the national average is 881 kg per hectare, while in Tripura it is 856 kg per hectare, which is slightly less.

“In terms of agricultural loans, Sepahijala district ranks first, followed by South District, then West District, while North District has received fewer agricultural loans. All these aspects are being monitored at the national level,” said the Minister.

He also mentioned that the agriculture department is emphasising the production of pulses.

--IANS

