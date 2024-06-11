Two more operatives of terror module arrested by Punjab Police

Chandigarh, June 11 In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a follow-up operation, arrested two more operatives of a terror module operated by foreign-based mastermind Iqbalpreet Singh, alias Buchi, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Simarjot Singh of Ludhiana and Arshpreet Singh, alias Arsh, of Patiala.

Police teams have also recovered two pistols, along with 11 cartridges from their possession.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of four members of this module, including key operative Gurwinder Singh, alias Shera, after recovering three pistols along with 13 cartridges from their possession on May 14.

Buchi is a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga, alias Canadian, who was the main shooter in seven target killings that took place during 2016-2017 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges.

The DGP said, that acting on inputs, AGTF teams under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban raided a house located in Ludhiana and arrested both the accused after recovering weapons from their possession. He said the police have averted sensational crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states with the arrest of both operatives.

Both the arrested accused persons have criminal backgrounds with cases of murder, and attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act and NDPS Act registered against them in Punjab and Rajasthan, he added.

