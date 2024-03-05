Two more people killed in in Kerala in attacks by wild animals

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 A day after a woman was crushed to death by a wild elephant in Kerala's Ernakulam district, a man in the state's Kozhikode succumbed to injuries suffered in a wild gaur attack, and another woman was trampled to death by a wild jumbo in Thrissur.

Abraham, 70, who was injured in an attack by a wild gaur at Kakkayam on Monday afternoon, breathed his last at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital on Tuesday evening.

In the other incident, Valsala, 64, who was collecting forest produce near a forest in Thrissur on Tuesday, was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

The two deaths reported on Tuesday have now taken the death toll due to man-animal conflict to seven in the past five weeks in the state. Three similar incidents were reported from Wayanad, two from Idukki, and one each from Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor