Two murder accused escape from Odisha jail

Bhubaneswar, March 10 Two prisoners, involved in separate cases of murder, escaped from the Titilagarh sub-jail in Odisha's Balangir district by jumping over the boundary wall, officials said.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Sobhaban Rana, 28, and Sumeet Bihari, 23.

Rana has been undergoing trial in connection with a human sacrifice case in the Sindhekela area of the district in 2018. Bihari was in jail for the last two years after being held on the charges of killing a minor by throwing him into a well.

The state Prison Department officials said that an internal enquiry has been initiated to find out the lapses and the persons responsible for the jailbreak on Saturday.

Local police have also launched a manhunt to nab the escaped prisoners after registering a case on a complaint lodged by the Titilagarh prison authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor