Two murder suspects killed in encounter by TN Police

Chennai, Jan 7 The Tamil Nadu Police shot dead two persons suspected to be involved in two murder cases in Chengalpattu district, police said on Friday.

According to police, a team had gone to nab the alleged criminals near Uthiramerur suspected to be involved in twin murders in the Chengalpattu district.

However, the suspects threw country bombs at the police injuring two policemen and the police in self defence shot dead the two suspects, namely Dinesh and Mohideen.

The bodies have been taken to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

