Two murders in 24 hours shock Patna

Patna, May 5 A man was found murdered in a village on the outskirts of Patna on Monday morning. The murder follows another killing on Sunday. Two murders in 24 hours have rocked Patna and raised questions on the law-and-order situation in Bihar.

The man whose lifeless body was found on Monday has been identified as Nawab Rai, a resident of Laharia village under Athmalgola police station in Patna district.

He was found lying in an agricultural field with several wounds on his body.

The incident was confirmed by Abhishek Singh, SDPO-2 of Barh range, who stated, “As soon as we received information about the incident, we reached there and recovered the dead body from the agricultural field.”

The police have called in a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to collect evidence from the site.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the incident.

Following the discovery, many villagers gathered at the spot and created a ruckus, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The event has triggered panic in the region.

“We have recovered the dead body and sent it for post-mortem at Barh sub-divisional hospital. Reports are awaited but it looks like he was attacked with blunt objects,” Singh said.

“We are scanning the mobile phone of the deceased to find some clues about the incident. An FIR has been registered under relevant Sections of murder against unknown persons in Athmalgola police station,” Singh said.

Authorities have assured that appropriate action would be taken once preliminary investigations are complete.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was beaten to death in Bisarpura village under Naubatpur police station in Patna district. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Singh.

Dipak Kumar, SDPO of Phulwarisharif range said the deceased's cousin brother attacked him with a blunt object.

“The victim sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the AIIMS hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during the treatment on Sunday night,” Kumar said.

“The accused is on the run. We are making efforts to arrest him. An FIR of murder has been registered against him,” Kumar said.

