Two Myanmar nationals held in Mizoram with huge haul of foreign currency

Aizawl, Jan 12 Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police apprehended two Myanmar nationals attempting to smuggle a significant amount of foreign currency, totalling the equivalent of over Rs 1.48 crore in Mizoram’s Siaha District, officials said on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said that Assam Rifles, "undeterred by the challenging terrain, conducted relentless area domination patrols and established multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) at strategic locations". Their efforts finally paid off with the apprehension of two persons from whom the currency was recovered, he said.

Two mobile phones and a Burmese motorcycle were also seized from them.

The seized items and the apprehended individuals were handed over to police for further investigations. This successful operation highlights the unwavering resolve of Assam Rifles to combat illegal cross-border activities, the spokesman said.

In a separate incident, the Assam Rifles recovered heroin valued at Rs 97.90 lakh and apprehended an individual identified as Laltanpuia, 35, who is a resident of Tlangsam village in the border Champhai district.

Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India, an official statement said.

Assam Rifles, christened the "Sentinels of Northeast", have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

The force organised a discussion on 'Anti Drug Awareness' at Laki village in Siaha district on Saturday and a total of 35 locals and 9 Assam Rifles personnel attended the programme.

The event aimed to educate the local community, especially the youth, about the dangers of drug addiction and the importance of staying drug-free for personal well-being and community health, the spokesman said.

The lecture was led by Assam Rifles officers, who provided in-depth information on various types of drugs, their harmful impacts on physical and mental health, and strategies for prevention. The initiative received positive feedback from the attendees, who appreciated Assam Rifles' efforts in organising such a significant event. Many expressed their intentions to spread awareness and contribute towards the fight against drugs, the spokesman said.

