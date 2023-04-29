Two Naxals, including cadre carrying cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 29 : Two Naxals, including a cadre carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before police in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said police.

The surrendered cadres were associated with the outlawed orgzation for nearly 5 to 6 years and were allegedly indulged in several incidents, said police.

Earlier also on April 25 a Naxal carrying a cash bounty of Rs 1 lakh surrendered before police in Sukma, the district worst hit by insurgency, in Chhattisgarh.

