Two Nigerian drug suppliers arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 9 Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has arrested two Nigerians for drug supply and seized 150 gram MDMA from one of them, a police official said on Friday.

On a credible information, H-NEW team along with Toli Chowki police conducted a joint operation and arrested two Nigerians.

The arrested men have been identified as Chidi Ezeh alias Nageshwaran, 42 and Obasi James Victor, both residents of New Delhi.

According to Vaibhav Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/HNEW, the MDMA was seized from Chidi Ezeh.

Chidi Ezeh arrived in India at IGI Airport, New Delhi on March 18, 2014 on a medical attendant visa which was expired on May 20 the same year. His passport and visa got expired.

He was arrested in an NDPS case in Hyderabad in 2019 for possession of 130 grams of Cocaine and 32 gram MDMA by Golconda Prohibition & Excise Station. After released from jail he left to New Delhi where he fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driving licence with a fake name Nageshwaran.

Investigation revealed that he was procuring cocaine and MDMA from one Chris, a Nigerian national who presently residing in Delhi, and supplying the same to customers in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

He was involved in three cases including two cases in Hyderabad.

A Hyderabad-based peddler who used to receive drugs from Chidi Ezeh is absconding. Sometimes Chidi Ezeh and Obasi James used to deliver drugs to the peddler.

According to police, Obasi James Victor entered India on a tourist visa and landed at CSI Airport, Mumbai, on December 31, 2011. He is married and is presently residing in Delhi along with his family. He has been residing in the same building as Chidi in Delhi and associating with him in drug trafficking.

Since, there are no cases pending against Obasi James, H-NEW initiated deportation process of him to send him back to Nigeria with the help of FRRO and the Nigerian Embassy.

