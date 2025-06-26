Two notorious criminals arrested in Bihar after encounter with police

Patna, June 26 In a significant breakthrough, the police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur arrested two dreaded criminals after an intense firing on Thursday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar confirmed the arrest of Suraj Sahani and Neeraj Thakur, both natives of Motihari in East Champaran district, who were wanted in more than two dozen criminal cases across North Bihar.

“These criminals had a long history of involvement in serious crimes, including multiple loot cases at CHCs in Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Samastipur, and adjoining districts,” SSP Kumar said.

According to SSP Kumar, the duo had initially been apprehended and were being transported to the district headquarters on Wednesday evening. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the accused managed to escape custody by pushing the escorting policemen aside in an area that comes under the jurisdiction of the Paro police station.

Acting swiftly, police alerted all nearby stations through wireless communication. Based on intelligence inputs, the accused were tracked down to Chitor village, where a police team surrounded the area and launched an operation.

“The accused, after seeing the police team surrounding them, opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, we have also fired at them. After an intense gun battle, both accused were arrested. During the operation, both sustained bullet injuries in their legs,” the SSP said, adding that they were taken into custody and provided medical treatment.

Neeraj Thakur was carrying a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for his arrest. Police officials described him and Suraj Sahani as serial offenders responsible for several loot, robbery, and dacoity cases.

The arrest is being seen as a major success for the Muzaffarpur police, particularly as both men were known to be highly mobile and skilled in evading capture.

“We have registered an FIR against these two criminals at the Paro police station for attacking the government employees. We are also making efforts to crack their nexus. More arrests will be possible after their interrogation,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor