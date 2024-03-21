Two of a family killed, one hurt after falling into sewerage drain in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 21 Two persons were killed while another was critically injured after they fell into an open sewerage drain here, the BMC Disaster Control said on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred at around 5.30 p.m. at Ambujwadi in the Malad West area.

The three persons belonging to a family fell into the 15-feet deep chamber of an underground sewer drain of a public toilet, as the locals raised an alarm.

Before the Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot, the locals managed to retrieve the trio and rush them to the B.R. Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali.

One person, Suraj Kevat (18) was declared dead on admission, while another, Bikas Kevat (20), succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The third victim, Ramlagan Kevat (45), has been admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, said the BMC Disaster Control.

The exact cause leading to the tragedy and other details of the three victims - said to be a father and his two sons - is yet to be ascertained.

