Two operatives of Bishnoi gang held after exchange of fire in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 Two members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate were apprehended by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell after an exchange of fire in Vasant Kunj on Saturday.

The two members include a 15-year-old juvenile, an officer said on Saturday. The other accused has been identified as Anish (23), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana.

Bullets were exchanged on the road leading towards Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi while the two criminals were on their way to execute the task of firing outside a renowned 5-star hotel in South Delhi on the instructions of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A total of five rounds were fired by the gangsters and two rounds were fired by a police team in self- defence, however, no one was injured in the firing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Special Cell), Rajiv Ranjan Singh, said that in its bid to crack down on rogue operators of criminal syndicates in Delhi-NCR, a team was continuously monitoring the activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

During the operation, the team identified a Haryana-based module of the syndicate involved in an extortion racket to raise funds.

“We learnt that the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate is going to send their sharpshooters to Delhi to open fire at some prominent place to extort protection money,” said the DCP.

“Technical surveillance was mounted in Delhi and Haryana and on Friday, the team received specific information that the gang members would fire outside a renowned 5-star hotel in Vasant Kunj,” said the DCP.

A trap was laid and the two suspects were spotted riding on a motorcycle with a fake number plate. When they were asked to stop and surrender, they started firing at the police party with sophisticated weapons. The police party returned the fire in self-defence and apprehended them.

Anish a.k.a Mokhra told police that he came in contact with bad elements and started committing crimes in Rohtak.

“In 2019 he started doing robberies, firing for extortion on behalf of his distant relative Rohit alias Mota, a criminal active in Rohtak. In May 2023 he had some differences with Rohit and decided to kill him,” said the DCP.

He succeeded in establishing contact with Anmol Bishnoi a relative and close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. “The accused was tasked by the syndicate to open fire at a 5-star hotel in south Delhi and he roped in a juvenile of the same village for the job. The juvenile agreed as he was also looking for criminal support to settle his personal scores. The recovered weapons and ammunition were arranged by gang members in Haryana,” said the DCP.

