Two operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held after exchange of fire in Delhi

Dec 9 After exchange of fire, the Delhi Police Special Cell have apprehended two members, including a 15-year-old juvenile, of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate in Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Anish (23), a resident of district Rohtak in Haryana.

A senior police official said that the duo were apprehended from near Pocket-9, Vasant Kunj, Delhi at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday night when they were on the way to fire near a renowned five star hotel of South Delhi as tasked by one Amit, lodged in Punjab jail, on directions of Anmol Bishnoi for extortion.

"Total five rounds were fired by assailants and two rounds were fired by a police team in self defence. No one was injured," said the official.

Police have also recovered two sophisticated pistols with four live cartridges. "Anish was previously involved in six criminal cases of armed robbery, Arms Act, assault etc. in Rohtak district. The juvenile was also previously involved in an armed robbery case in Rohtak district," the official added.

More details are awaited.

