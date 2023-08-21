Two Pak smugglers held, 29 kg heroin seized in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 21 In a joint operation by the BSF and Punjab Police, two Pakistani drug smugglers were apprehended along with 29.26 kg drugs after a brief exchange of fire in Ferozepur, officials said on Monday.One of the smugglers sustained a bullet injury during the encounter and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A senior BSF official stated that during the night between Sunday and Monday, based on specific information, a joint operation was conducted by the BSF and Punjab Police (CI Ferozepur) on the banks of the Sutlej River in Ferozepur.

"During the operation at approximately 2:45 a.m., troops observed the movement of some Pakistani miscreants cum smugglers coming from Pakistan to the Indian side.

"The troops initially issued a challenge to them. In response, upon sensing an imminent threat and to prevent further misadventure, the troops fired upon the smugglers. One smuggler was hit on the hand. Consequently, the troops apprehended two Pakistani smugglers along with 26 packets of narcotics suspected to be Heroin (29.26 Kg). After administering first aid, the injured smuggler was referred to the Civil hospital," said the BSF official.

It said the operation is still underway.

In a separate post, Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said it was an intelligence-led operation against trans-border drug trafficking networks.

He said the FIR was registered at a police station in Fazilka. Investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages.

