Two Panchayat presidents killed in road accident in Pudukottai

Chennai, Aug 31 Two panchayat presidents were killed after their car rammed into a stationary trailer-lorry on Madurai-Trichy national highway in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place when four men were proceeding to Chennai for a meeting of panchayat presidents from across the state.

When the car reached the highway near Vanathirupathi, the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a median and before hitting a parked lorry.

The deceased have been identified as V. Karuppusamy (52) and K. Abhiman Raj (53).

Two other panchayat presidents Shankar and Samuthram were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Pudukkottai District Hospital.

Police said that apparently, the car driver Bhaskaran -- who is among the injured-- dozed off leading to the accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor