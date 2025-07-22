Two parallel govt jobs land Bihar postal accountant in jail for two years

Patna, July 22 A Special CBI Court in Patna on Tuesday sentenced an accountant of India Post to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for two years with a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh for drawing salary from another government department for three years.

Lohra Bhagat worked as a Senior Accountant in the Department of Post and Deputy. Chairman, Bihar State Scheduled Tribe Commission, Patna, from July 2010 and July 2013.

During these three years, he drew a salary of Rs 3,41,444 from the Government of India’s postal department and Rs 14,87,591 and other miscellaneous expenses, like a leased vehicle of Rs 32,850 per month, from the Government of Bihar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on March 31, 2014, against Lohra Bhagat and others.

The proceedings began on the basis of a complaint alleging that Lohra Bhagat, while serving as Senior Accountant in the office of the Director of Accounts, Patna, Postal Department, during the years 2010-2013, got himself appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Scheduled Tribe Commission in the Government of Bihar.

He also functioned on the Bihar government’s Scheduled Tribe panel for three years by using forged documents and assumed the name Lalit Bhagat.

Therefore, he enjoyed both posts and received a salary from both departments, the CBI said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Lohra Bhagat and Lalit Bhagat are two names of the same person.

The Court held that Lohra Bhagat alias Lalit Bhagat, by his above acts of omission and commission, cheated both the Government of India and the Government of Bihar and caused wrongful loss of Rs 3,41,444 and Rs 14,87,591 respectively and corresponding gains to himself.

After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed by the CBI on March 31, 2015, against the accused.

The Special Court found merit in the charges against the accused and sentenced him accordingly.

During the investigation, the CBI also investigated the role of Bihar government functionaries who helped the postal department’s employee get himself appointed to the Scheduled Tribe Commission using forged documents.

