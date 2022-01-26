Two persons in Jabalpur hit by drone during Republic Day celebrations, sustain head injuries
By ANI | Published: January 26, 2022 08:31 PM2022-01-26T20:31:55+5:302022-01-26T20:40:03+5:30
One man and a woman were injured after a drone fell on them during the Republic Day celebrations in Jabalpur district on Wednesday.
One man and a woman were injured after a drone fell on them during the Republic Day celebrations in Jabalpur district on Wednesday.
"Both of them sustained head injuries when a drone fell on them," said a person present on the spot to ANI.
Both patients are currently stable.
A doctor present at the spot said to ANI, "Both persons were hit by a drone. They were hospitalised to the Mahakaushal Hospital. They are in a stable condition and can talk. Dressing is being done and a CT Scan will be done as well. They will be kept in observation for 24 hours."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app