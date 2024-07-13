Two persons shot dead in marriage hall in Patna

Patna July 13 Two persons were gunned down in a marriage hall in Patna’s Khagaul locality in the wee hours of Saturday.

The police said that the victims were part of a marriage procession of Amit Kumar Singh alias Roshan, which had come from Jamui. The deceased are identified as Golden Singh and Sarvan Singh. The shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Both deceased individuals were relatives and residents of Malaypur village in Jamui district.

The wedding ceremony was held in Rudra Marriage Hall, Danapur, under Khagaul police station in Patna district.

The police said that Sharwan Singh was shot in the head while Golden Singh sustained a gunshot injury on his chest. They both died on the spot.

“We have received information about the double murder in a marriage hall under Khagaul police station in the district. We have recovered the dead bodies. The FSL team was called to collect the evidence. The investigation is underway and the raids are on to nab the accused,” said an official spokesperson of Patna police.

