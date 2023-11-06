Two policemen, deployed for Mizoram poll duty, die in separate incidents

Aizawl, Nov 6 A Mizoram Police personnel, deployed for Tuesday's Assembly election, died in a road accident while another died of illness, officials said on Monday.

Police said that Z. Lalmuanzuala, 36, along with other personnel, was heading to the polling station in remote Jarulsury village, died on the spot as their vehicle skidded backward from an uphill road in Lawngtlai district.

In another incident, a police personnel died of illness in a hospital in east Mizoram's Champhai town.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor