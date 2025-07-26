Two policemen suspended, magisterial probe ordered in youth's killing in Jammu

Jammu, July 26 The Jammu and Kashmir Police have suspended two policemen in Jammu district till the magisterial probe into the death of a youth in police firing two days ago in Satwari area of the city is completed, police said on Saturday.

Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident that occurred on July 24, 2025, at Satwari area of Jammu city.

"Taking serious note of the incident, as reported by Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, the District Magistrate has initiated a magisterial inquiry to ensure a fair and impartial examination of the facts and circumstances leading to the incident," said an order issued by the District Magistrate.

The inquiry will be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu South.

The inquiry officer has been directed to complete the investigation within two weeks from the date of the order and submit a detailed report to the District Magistrate for further necessary action.

In addition to this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent Police rank officer has also been constituted to probe the allegations of the family members of the deceased youth.

The deceased, identified as Parvez Ahmad was killed on Thursday evening.

The police claimed Parvez was a suspected drug peddler and was killed in crossfire during a chase with another individual escaping.

However, the family of the deceased disputed the police's version saying that he was killed in a staged encounter.

Leaders from political parties have called for an impartial and time-bound probe into the incident.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X, "The killing of Mohd Parvez of Niki Tawi in Jammu is highly unfortunate and deeply regrettable. Use of force by the police has to be calibrated and cannot be indiscriminate. Jammu and Kashmir has paid a heavy price in the past because of incidents such as these."

"This incident should be investigated in a transparent & time-bound manner. I send my condolences to the family of Mohd Parvez. May Allah grant him Jannat."

Senior Gujjar leader and National Conference MP, Mian Altaf Ahmad, has condemned the youth's killing and requested that the guilty involved in this 'murder' be brought to justice quickly.

Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, People's Democratic Party, People's Conference and Apni Party have also demanded a transparent investigation into the killing.

The suspension of a head constable and a selection grade constable follows the registration of an FIR under Sections 109(1), 3(5) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and 3/27 of the Arms Act on July 24, 2025.

