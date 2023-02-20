Two priceless gems of India!

Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval are playing amazing roles in helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy establish India as a powerful nation on the stage of world politics. These two are priceless gems of India

Even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used the words “old, rich opinionated, and dangerous person” for America’s veteran businessman George Soros, his sharp and savage replies have become the talk of the world. In fact, George Soros keeps attacking India from time to time. Jaishankar said people like George sit in New York and think the world should run as per their wish.

During a press conference in Slovakia in June last year, Jaishankar had stated very categorically that Europe has grown up with the mindset that its problems are the problems of the whole world and the problems of the world are not the problems of Europe. Before that, when a journalist in Washington asked Jaishankar about India buying oil from Russia which was at war with Ukraine, his answer had shaken entire Europe. Jaishankar said, “You are worried about India buying oil, but India’s total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon.” Jaishankar minces no words when it comes to talking straight. He never beats about the bush. His sharp and savage replies have given him a different identity in the world. The truth is that the foreign minister of any country in South Asia, let alone India, has never given such sharp replies to the West. The interesting thing is that foreign diplomats also support him. When Jaishankar attacked the mindset of Europe, Germany’s ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner tweeted- “His argument is absolutely reasonable.”

Jaishankar is actually the biggest ambassador of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy. The reason for his immense abilities is his acumen and his vast experience. He made his mark not only as Foreign Secretary but also as India’s ambassador to powerful countries like China, Russia, and America. Modiji recognised his capabilities and in May 2019 he was made the External Affairs Minister. Since then the world is watching his utterings. No country has the guts to comment on India and escape unscathed under Jaishankar’s scrutiny. Simply put, S Jaishankar is currently roaring all over the world. The reason for this roar is the clear policy of PM Narendra Modi that India is no longer weak! It has set out on the path of becoming a world guru. At present, India holds the presidency of the powerful G20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. When Jaishankar was asked about India’s nationalism, he said in a very strict tone - India’s nationalism is promoting widespread internationalism.

The history of world politics has been that on the one hand, it is necessary to roar, then for success, the net of very subtle diplomacy is equally necessary. And who better than Ajit Doval, a skilled and powerful player in intelligence operations for this task? They quietly do their work and suddenly take the world by surprise. See the most recent example. He reached America in the first week of February. After meeting him, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said America is increasing cooperation with India to solve global challenges. After this, Doval reached Britain. Britain’s Security Advisor Tim Barrow met in London and it is amazing that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also attended the meeting.

Then Doval left the UK for Russia where a meeting was held to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting was attended by national security advisors from Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan but none from Pakistan! Pakistan does not have NSA at all and refused to attend the meeting. Pakistan’s non-participation in the meeting is being considered a major diplomatic victory for India. In Afghanistan, Pakistan left no stone unturned to bring back the Taliban. The same Taliban has now become its enemy. It’s no small achievement that the Taliban, whose occupation of Afghanistan was considered a threat to India, is now getting impatient to extend a hand of friendship to India. The citizens there have also become enemies of Pakistan. Doval has definitely played an important role in turning the tide. You can guess his personality from the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin usually does not even meet cabinet minister of any country, but he broke protocols and went to meet Doval. Let me remind you that both Putin and Doval have been spies professionally. The importance of India has been established in the world. America knows it needs India against China, only India can become its voice in Russia. Russia also has faith in India only. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands this very well and this is also the main point of his diplomacy. He himself is an expert player in diplomacy. He also trusts S Jaishankar and Ajit Doval a lot. These two are really priceless gems of India.

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of

Rajya Sabha.