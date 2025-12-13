Two Punjab women commissioned as Flying Officers in Air Force

Chandigarh, Dec 13 Reaffirming the government’s commitment to support the aspirations of young women, Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls in Punjab’s Mohali has added another achievement to its illustrious history with two of its distinguished alumni, Charanpreet Kaur and Mehak Dahiya, being commissioned as Flying Officers in the Indian Air Force.

They passed out from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Hyderabad, on Saturday, bringing pride and glory to their alma mater.

They were commissioned in an impressive passing-out parade that was reviewed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan.

Flying Officer Charanpreet Kaur is the daughter of Harminder Singh Banwait, a driver by profession hailing from Kurali in Mohali, whereas Flying Officer Mehak Dahiya is the daughter of Anil Kumar Dahiya, a government teacher who also hails from Mohali.

Flying Officer Charanpreet Kaur has been commissioned in the Administrative Branch, while Flying Officer Mahak Dahiya has been commissioned in the Accounts Branch of the Air Force.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora congratulated Flying Officers Charanpreet Kaur and Mehak Dahiya on their remarkable achievement, stating their success will inspire more young women from Punjab to pursue careers in the defence services.

Notably, the Punjab government has also established an NDA Preparatory Wing for Girls at Mai Bhago AFPI in July 2023, with the third batch currently undergoing training.

A new block, which has been named after Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, was inaugurated in November 2025.

Mai Bhago AFPI Director Major Gen Jasbir Singh Sandhu, AVSM (retd), expressed delight over the commissioning of the two alumni as Flying Officers, stating that this achievement will further energise the state government's efforts to encourage more girls to join the armed forces.

He extended his wishes to the newly commissioned women officers for a bright future in the Indian Air Force.

