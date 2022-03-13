Two quintals of ganja seized, 4 arrested in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police has seized over two quintals of Ganja from four smugglers and busted an interstate drug smuggling gang on Saturday.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana police commissioner said, "We have arrested 4 smugglers and recovered over 2 quintals of ganja, 3 kg poppy husk and half kg of opium from two trucks."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

